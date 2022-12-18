Will Shahrukh Khan watch Pathaan movie with his daughter?': MP Assembly Speaker hits out at superstar

Controversy over Shah Rukh Khan's and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie “Pathaan" is refusing to die. Ever since the song “Besharam Rang" was aired the Siddharth Anand directorial has landed in choppy waters. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam asked if actor Shah Rukh Khan would watch his upcoming movie with his daughter.

Asked about the ongoing controversy over the music video of the film, Girish Gautam said, “I’m asking Shah Rukh Khan - your daughter has turned 23-24 years old, watch your movie with her. I ask him to watch his movie starring Deepika Padukone with his daughter.”He further said “If you watch the film you have made with your 23-24 year old daughter, then we will agree that the film is good for the society”.

Pathaan is slated to release on 25 January. Its teaser came a month ago. Recently its first song 'Besharam Rang’ has been released. In this, actress Deepika Padukone has given very bold scenes with Shahrukh. Deepika is also seen wearing a bold saffron colored dress in the song. The movie is being opposed because of this.