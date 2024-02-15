Will Smith to star in crime thriller 'Sugar Bandits'

Washington [US], February 15 : Actor and rapper Will Smith is all set to star in the high-octane action thriller 'Sugar Bandits'. The film, which is based on Chuck Hogan's book 'Devils in Exile', follows an Iraq War veteran who teams up with a crew of fellow vets to target the drug trade in Boston, reported Variety.

Hogan, whose writing credits include 'The Town' and 'The Strain' (which he co-wrote with Guillermo del Toro), penned the screenplay. AGC International and CAA Media Finance represent the film's worldwide distribution rights and will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming EFM.

According to Variety, Smith and Jon Mone will produce through Westbrook Studios with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing; Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is fully financing the film; and Richard Abate will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment.

'Sugar Bandits' is Smith's most recent feature film. 'Emancipation', directed by Antoine Fuqua, was his last major feature and the first after his notorious Oscars slap. The film sold to Apple TV+ for a market record sum of $120 million at Cannes, but it didn't have a big enough impact on release. Along with the impending Zombie hit film 'I Am Legend', which co-stars Michael B Jordan and features Smith reprising his 2007 role, he also has the fourth, untitled 'Bad Boys' movie in production.

'Sugar Bandits' was first announced back in 2013 with Universal developing the feature. Smith is represented by CAA. Hogan is represented by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment. The European Film Market runs from February 15-21, alongside the Berlin Film Festival which kicks off February 15 with the world premiere of 'Small Things Like These' starring Cillian Murphy, reported Variety.

