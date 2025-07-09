Will Smith's son Jaden turns 27, dad marks special day with throwback pics

Los Angeles [US], July 9 : Actor Will Smith's son Jaden Smith turned 27 on July 8, and to mark his special day, the proud father shared an adorable post giving fans a glimpse of throwback pictures.

Taking to his Instagram account, Smith posted old photos and videos of Jaden. The first picture in the post showed Will holding a young Jaden in his arms and laughing, while also holding a microphone. It was followed by a short video of Jaden doing a backflip as a kid. The clip was edited with a scene from Jaden's 2010 film 'The Karate Kid,' where he performs a split.

Will also included a recent photo from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025, where Jaden made a surprise appearance on stage. The show took place on Father's Day. At the time, Will had posted a video of the moment, writing, "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and dad figures out there!"

Along with the birthday post, Will wrote, "Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!"

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL3KIaMhZAq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Will Smith, 56, shares Jaden and daughter Willow, 24, with his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He also has a son, Trey, 32, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

According to PEOPLE, in October 2024, during a panel at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, Will spoke about how his relationship with his kids has grown stronger as he works on himself.

"As a parent, because I'm continuing to push, because I'm continuing to work on myself and I'm continuing to try to get my head around this grand mystery... Because I'm continuing to work, my children are gravitating toward me more," he said.

"I'm noticing the struggles that I have, the difficulties that I overcome, the things that I learned," continued Will. "Because I am not stopping, my children are not moving away from me. My children are moving closer to me."

