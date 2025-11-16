“ Will Snatch Every Award... Farah Khan Praises Huma Qureshi’s Powerful Performance In Delhi Crime 3

It’s officially Huma Qureshi’s month. With Maharani 4 receiving massive love and Delhi Crime 3 sparking intense conversation around her chilling turn as Badi Didi, the actor has taken over both streaming charts and industry chatter. And now, adding to the growing momentum, Farah Khan has shared one of the most heartfelt — and fiercest — praises yet.

Posting her reaction after watching Delhi Crime 3, Farah wrote: “So proud of u @iamhumaq.. just finished DelhiCrime3.. n astounded n awed by ur range as an actor.. u know i rarely praise you so u also know this is genuine.. lov u n a bit scared at how disturbing ur character was.. will b nicer to you frm now on😂 If u don’t win every award for this.. i will personally go up n snatch it n giv it to you @iamhumaq..”

Her words come at a time when Rajkumar Rao, Tabu, Twinkle Khanna, critics and fans across platforms are unanimously praising Huma’s range — from the politically rooted strength of Rani Bharti to the unnerving, layered menace of Badi Didi. With two major releases landing within weeks and industry stalwarts rallying around her work, Huma Qureshi’s dominance this month is undeniable.