"Will soon be releasing documented evidence": Raj Kundra alleges financial misconduct by Rajasthan Royals promoter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Former Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra, has announced that he will release documented evidence allegedly "exposing serious financial misconduct" of a key promoter of the team.

Taking to his social media handle, Raj Kundra accused the promoter of money laundering using offshore accounts and hiding financial transactions.

"I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, money laundering through offshore structures and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals.

This includes: Willful suppression of co-promoter rights and entitlements and pattern of deceit and manipulation in shareholder dealings

The truth will be shared soon, and the documents will speak for themselves," he wrote on LinkedIn.

He also posted an image that read "Karma Bol".

In 2009, Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, acquired an 11.7 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals for an estimated USD15.4 million. However, his association with the franchise ended in 2015, after an alleged IPL corruption scandal was established, following controversies involving spot-fixing and betting allegations.

