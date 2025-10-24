Will suggest producers to have Thamma success party 'in jungle': Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy 'Thamma,' which has been receiving love from moviegoers ever since its Diwali release on October 21.

The film has been praised for its entertaining story and performances, and Ayushmann seems thrilled with how viewers have welcomed it.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann shared how happy he feels with the audience's love for the movie. When asked if there were any plans for a success party in "Thamma style", possibly "in the jungle," the actor couldn't help but laugh.

Sharing his lighthearted response, Ayushmann chuckled, "We are having the success party in our own city. We don't have any plans to do it in the jungle. You'll have to ask Dinesh Vijan about that. But the idea isn't bad. Maybe we should have it in the jungle! I'll actually suggest to the producers that we should have the Thamma success party in a jungle!"

Talking about how his kids, Virajveer and Varushka, reacted to the film, the actor said they were delighted after watching it. "Yes, yes, they watched the film and really enjoyed it. Unko bohot hi maza aaya movie dekh ke. They consider Thamma as one of my best performances," he said.

The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna, is going strong at the theatres and has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

Created under the Maddock Films banner, 'Thamma' is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.

