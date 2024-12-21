'Will try to do something that will be remembered by Bihar' singer Jubin Nautiyal shares excitement ahead of his concert in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 : Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal has reached Bihar to perform in a concert at Rajgir city of Nalanda district. The singer visited Bihar for the visit time and expressed his excitement for his concert.

On his Bihar visit, the 'Raataan Lambiyan' singer said, "I have visited Bihar for the first time. Today, an amazing concert will be held in Rajgir. I will try to do something that will be remembered by Bihar. I am quite excited for my show tonight"

The singer further appreciated the rich history of Bihar and said that cinema and music should be encouraged in this 'rich cultural' land.

While talking to the media, Jubin Nautiyal also admitted to savouring the famous dish of Bihar-Litti Chokha.

Recently, Jubin Nautiyal performed his first live concert in Maharashtra at Mayfield Eva Estate in Pune. As per the press-release, the concert attracted over 12,000 fans who gathered to experience an unforgettable night of melodiousness.

The event showcased Nautiyal's vocal prowess with a mix of his popular songs, captivating the audience from the very first note. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances, Nautiyal left no stone unturned, delivering a setlist that resonated deeply with fans.

As the night drew to a close, Jubin took a moment to thank his fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. "Performing in Pune has always been a joy, and tonight was no exception. Thank you for being such an amazing audience!" he exclaimed.

Throughout his career, Jubin has collaborated with various composers and has delivered several hit songs. With his soothing baritone voice and ability to bring emotions to his renditions, the singer continues to captivate listeners and establish himself as a prominent playback singer in Bollywood.

Some of his famous songs include, 'Zindagi kuch toh bta' (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), 'Ek Mulakaat' (Sonali Cable), 'Tum hi aana' (Marjaavaan), 'Lo Safar' (Baaghi 2), 'Lut Gaye' and others.

