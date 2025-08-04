Willem Dafoe to receive special honour at 31st Sarajevo Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], August 4 : Veteran actor Willem Dafoe is all set to receive a Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 31st Sarajevo Film Festival, awarded in recognition of his contribution to the art of film.

Interestingly, Willem will also conduct a masterclass at the festival where he will open up about his experience and reflections on the art, as per Variety.

Jovan Marjanovic, the festival director, said, "Every time he steps in front of the camera, he demonstrates that he is a true master of his craft. Whether starring in a Hollywood blockbuster or a low-budget independent film, his characters are always complex, emotional and unforgettable."

In 1979, Dafoe was given a role in Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate" from which he was fired.

Since then, he has collaborated with directors who represent an encyclopedia of world cinema, including Wes Anderson, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton, David Cronenberg, Mary Harron, Walter Hill, Spike Lee, David Lynch, Paul Schrader, Martin Scorsese, Zack Snyder, Guillermo del Toro, Yorgos Lanthimos and Zhang Yimou.

Dafoe was recognized with Academy Award nominations for "At Eternity's Gate", "Platoon" "Shadow of the Vampire" and "The Florida Project".

He was a Golden Globe nominee for "Shadow of the Vampire," "The Florida Project" "At Eternity's Gate" and "Poor Things."

