Winners of Iconic Gold Awards 2024

The prestigious Iconic Gold Awards recently concluded its 2024 edition with a star-studded ceremony.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: The prestigious Iconic Gold Awards, known for celebrating outstanding performances in the Indian entertainment industry, recently concluded its 2024 edition with a star-studded ceremony. The event brought together luminaries from the world of cinema, OTT platforms, and television to recognize and applaud exceptional talent across various categories.

Film Categories:

1. Best Film: “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”

2. Best Actor: Abhishek Bachchan for “Ghoomer”

3. Best Actress: Shraddha Kapoor for “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”

4. Best Director: R. Balki for “Ghoomer”

5. Best Actor (Popular Choice): Pankaj Tripathi for “OMG 2”

6. People's Choice Best Film: “Sam Bahadur”

7. Best Actor Critics: Kartik Aaryan for “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”

8. Best Actress Critics: Adah Sharma for “Kerala Story”

9. Best Director Critics: Amit Rai for “OMG 2”

10. Best Casting Director: Mukesh Chhabra for “12th Fail”

11. Best Director (Comedy Movie): Raaj Shaandilyaa for “Dream Girl 2”

12. Best Music Composer: Sachin-Jigar for “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”

13. Iconic Singer of the Year: Udit Narayan for “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” (Gadar 2)

14. Best Lyrics: Raj Shekhar for “Pehle Bhi Main” (Animal)

15. Best Male Singer: Shashwat Singh for “Show Me the Thumka” (“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”)

16. Best Female Singer: Nikhita Gandhi for “Tere Pyaar Mein” (“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”)

17. Game Changer Movie of the Year: “Gadar 2”

18. Blockbuster Movie of the Year: “Animal”

19. Best Choreographer: Vijay Ganguly for “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”

20. Best Debut Director: Sameer Sanjay Vidwans for “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”

21. Best Supporting Actor: Saurabh Sachdeva for “Animal”

22. Best Supporting Actress: Saloni Batra for “Animal”

23. Best Actor Jury Choice: Manoj Bajpayee for “Jorum”

24. Best Power Pack Performance: Saiyami Kher for “Ghoomer”

OTT Categories:

25. Best Actor (OTT): Manoj Bajpayee for “Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai”

26. Best Actress (OTT): Rakul Preet Singh for “Chhatriwali”

27. Best Director (OTT): Nitesh Tiwari for “Bawaal”

28. Best Actress Critics' Choice (OTT): Sanya Malhotra for “Kathal”

29. Best OTT Film: “Bawaal”

Web Series Categories:

30. Best Actress (Web): Radhika Madan for “Saas Bahh Aur Flamingo”

31. Best Actor (Web): Avinash Tiwary for “Bambai Meri Jaan”

32. Best Actress People's Choice (Web): Sushmita Sen for “Aarya & Taali”

33. Best Supporting Actress (Web): Kritika Kamra for “Bambai Meri Jaan”

34. Best Supporting Actor (Web): Rajneesh Duggal for “Inspector Avinash”

35. Best Debut OTT (Male): Maniesh Paul for “Rafuchakkar”

36. Powerhouse Performer on OTT: Saqib Saleem for “Crackdown 2”

Television Categories:

37. Best TV Actress (Popular): Rupali Ganguly for “Anupamaa”

38. Best TV Actor (Popular): Mohit Malik

39. Best Comedy Serial: “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain”

Other Categories:

40. Youth Icon: Ananya Birla

41. Philanthropist of the Year: Seema Singh

42. Best Live Performer: Stebin Ben

43. Pathbreaking Personality of the Year: Hina Khan

44. Rising Star of Bollywood: Meera Chopra

45. Social Activist: Rrahul Narain Kanal (I Love Mumbai Foundation)

46. Most Stylish Producer of the Year: Warda Khan Nadiadwala

47. Fashionista of the Year: Elnaaz Norouzi

48. Best Song (Non Filmy): “Guli Mata”

49. Mentalist Influencer of the Year: Suhani Shah

50. Best Actress Debut (South – Female): Nupur Sanon for “Tiger Nageshwar Rao” The Iconic Gold Awards continue to play a pivotal role in recognizing and encouraging talent across the diverse spectrum of the entertainment industry. The event stands as a testament to the dedication and brilliance of individuals who contribute to the rich tapestry of Indian entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor