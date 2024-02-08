Winners of Iconic Gold Awards 2024
The prestigious Iconic Gold Awards recently concluded its 2024 edition with a star-studded ceremony.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: The prestigious Iconic Gold Awards, known for celebrating outstanding performances in the Indian entertainment industry, recently concluded its 2024 edition with a star-studded ceremony. The event brought together luminaries from the world of cinema, OTT platforms, and television to recognize and applaud exceptional talent across various categories.
Film Categories:
1. Best Film: “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”
2. Best Actor: Abhishek Bachchan for “Ghoomer”
3. Best Actress: Shraddha Kapoor for “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”
4. Best Director: R. Balki for “Ghoomer”
5. Best Actor (Popular Choice): Pankaj Tripathi for “OMG 2”
6. People's Choice Best Film: “Sam Bahadur”
7. Best Actor Critics: Kartik Aaryan for “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”
8. Best Actress Critics: Adah Sharma for “Kerala Story”
9. Best Director Critics: Amit Rai for “OMG 2”
10. Best Casting Director: Mukesh Chhabra for “12th Fail”
11. Best Director (Comedy Movie): Raaj Shaandilyaa for “Dream Girl 2”
12. Best Music Composer: Sachin-Jigar for “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”
13. Iconic Singer of the Year: Udit Narayan for “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” (Gadar 2)
14. Best Lyrics: Raj Shekhar for “Pehle Bhi Main” (Animal)
15. Best Male Singer: Shashwat Singh for “Show Me the Thumka” (“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”)
16. Best Female Singer: Nikhita Gandhi for “Tere Pyaar Mein” (“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”)
17. Game Changer Movie of the Year: “Gadar 2”
18. Blockbuster Movie of the Year: “Animal”
19. Best Choreographer: Vijay Ganguly for “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”
20. Best Debut Director: Sameer Sanjay Vidwans for “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”
21. Best Supporting Actor: Saurabh Sachdeva for “Animal”
22. Best Supporting Actress: Saloni Batra for “Animal”
23. Best Actor Jury Choice: Manoj Bajpayee for “Jorum”
24. Best Power Pack Performance: Saiyami Kher for “Ghoomer”
OTT Categories:
25. Best Actor (OTT): Manoj Bajpayee for “Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai”
26. Best Actress (OTT): Rakul Preet Singh for “Chhatriwali”
27. Best Director (OTT): Nitesh Tiwari for “Bawaal”
28. Best Actress Critics' Choice (OTT): Sanya Malhotra for “Kathal”
29. Best OTT Film: “Bawaal”
Web Series Categories:
30. Best Actress (Web): Radhika Madan for “Saas Bahh Aur Flamingo”
31. Best Actor (Web): Avinash Tiwary for “Bambai Meri Jaan”
32. Best Actress People's Choice (Web): Sushmita Sen for “Aarya & Taali”
33. Best Supporting Actress (Web): Kritika Kamra for “Bambai Meri Jaan”
34. Best Supporting Actor (Web): Rajneesh Duggal for “Inspector Avinash”
35. Best Debut OTT (Male): Maniesh Paul for “Rafuchakkar”
36. Powerhouse Performer on OTT: Saqib Saleem for “Crackdown 2”
Television Categories:
37. Best TV Actress (Popular): Rupali Ganguly for “Anupamaa”
38. Best TV Actor (Popular): Mohit Malik
39. Best Comedy Serial: “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain”
Other Categories:
40. Youth Icon: Ananya Birla
41. Philanthropist of the Year: Seema Singh
42. Best Live Performer: Stebin Ben
43. Pathbreaking Personality of the Year: Hina Khan
44. Rising Star of Bollywood: Meera Chopra
45. Social Activist: Rrahul Narain Kanal (I Love Mumbai Foundation)
46. Most Stylish Producer of the Year: Warda Khan Nadiadwala
47. Fashionista of the Year: Elnaaz Norouzi
48. Best Song (Non Filmy): “Guli Mata”
49. Mentalist Influencer of the Year: Suhani Shah
50. Best Actress Debut (South – Female): Nupur Sanon for “Tiger Nageshwar Rao” The Iconic Gold Awards continue to play a pivotal role in recognizing and encouraging talent across the diverse spectrum of the entertainment industry. The event stands as a testament to the dedication and brilliance of individuals who contribute to the rich tapestry of Indian entertainment.
