Wishes pour in for Khushbu, Sundar C as star couple celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Chennai, March 9 Wishes are pouring in for actress, producer and politician Khushbu and director Sundar C, who are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Khushbu took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on their marriage.

Posting a series of pictures with Sundar and her family, Khushbu said, "From there to now. Literally have spent half of my life with you. Couldn't have asked for anything more. People didn't give us a year, and here we are celebrating our 22nd wedding anniversary. Love you. Life with you is bliss. Happy Anniversary my love. Many more years to go."

Several celebrities have responded to the actress' post, greeting and wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Director Brindha Gopal, whose film 'Hey Sinamika' featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari just released, was among those who wished the actress.

She tweeted, "Happy Wedding Anniversary to my favourite couple. Wish you both many many more happy wedding anniversaries and a blissful married life."

Aarthi Ravi, the wife of actor Jayam Ravi, actress Shwetha Menon and Kiki Vijay, the wife of actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj were among those who wished the couple.

