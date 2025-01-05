"Wishing you joy, success.." Prabhas pens heartfelt message for Deepika Padukone on her 39th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Superstar Prabhas extended his warm wishes to actress Deepika Padukone as she celebrates her 39th birthday on Sunday. On this occasion, several other celebrities also chimed in to wish the actress 'Happy Birthday.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Baahubali' actor called Deepika an ever-talented actress and wished her "joy, success and endless happiness"

Prabhas shared a beautiful snap of actress Deepika in which she was seen wearing a stylish dress. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever-talented @deepikapadukone ! Wishing you joy, success, and endless happiness."

The duo were seen together in the 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in 2024

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, 'Kalki 2898 AD' marks the first instalment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film follows the journey of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, as he navigates this dystopian future.

Meanwhile, actress Rakul Preet Singh also extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone. Sharing the 'Chennai Express' actress photo on her Instagram stories, Rakul Preet wrote, "Happy Birthday, Deepika! Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and countless beautiful moments. May this special day bring you all the joy you deserve and may the year ahead be even more amazing than the last."

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen with her husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Her future projects include the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. In the project, she will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika has earlier worked with Big B in 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Piku' and 'Aarakshan' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor