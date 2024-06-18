With Bollywood as special menu, 'Laughter Chefs' don superstars' hats to spice up the show

Mumbai, June 18 The new episode of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' is packed with a Bollywood theme, with laughter chefs transforming themselves to channel the country's superstars.

In this episode, Sudesh Lehri, decked as Amitabh Bachchan, forgets the main ingredients of his dish, only to be rescued by Nia Sharma, who channels her inner Kajol, seeking help from the other cooking stations.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek enters as Dharmendra from 'Dharam Veer', roasting the celebrities with his signature wit before making them dance to the iconic 'Jamaal Jamaaloo'.

The viewers are in for a culinary extravaganza as these chefs whip up everything from pani-puri and chaat to hand-tossed pizzas with creative Bollywood-inspired names.

Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi regales the Laughter Chefs with tales of his training days at the Nawab's place in Hyderabad, adding a touch of regal charm to the cooking drill.

The menu takes a royal turn with the chefs challenged to cook shahi phal barfi, shahi pulav, and shahi veg korma.

A qawwali showdown takes centerstage as Sudesh and Rahul Vaidya lock horns in a roasting battle, leaving no contestant unscathed.

And just when you think it couldn't get any crazier, Rahul finds himself serenading the kitchen with 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala', much to Aly Goni's dismay, leading to a hilarious argument.

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

