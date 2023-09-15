“With Bollywood’s biggest”: Cricketer Rashid Khan as he bumps into Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan bumped into Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during their USA trip.

Taking to Instagram, Rashid shared a picture with the couple which he captioned, “With Bollywood’s biggest. It was lovely to meet you.”

In the picture, Rashid, Ranbir and Alia could be seen posing together for a happy picture.

The trio donned casual outfits.

Ranbir accessorized his look with a cap.

Soon after Rashid dropped the picture it went viral on social media. Fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Alia and Ranbir are currently enjoying their vacation in the USA.

Several pictures of the star couple posing with their fans in the city recently circulated on social media.

Recently, Ranbir and Alia's starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' completed one year since it was released, the 'Heart of Stone actor took to Instagram and shared some adorable moments from the shooting of the film. She captioned the post, "A piece of our hearts..Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year. Love & Light always."

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and she announced her pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Rashid Khan, an all-format player for Afghanistan, is the first cricket superstar out of his country. The young spinner is an in-demand megastar in T20 league circuit all over the globe. Rashid also has an Indian connection in the sense that he has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also won the 2022 IPL with GT. He has over 550 wickets in T20 at the age of just 24 and is also known for his hard-hitting batting down the order, which has proven to be handy on numerous occasions.

