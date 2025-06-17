With ‘Manchild’, Sabrina Carpenter scores her first-ever number 1 debut single

Los Angeles, June 17 Popstar Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” has become the singles chart at number one as her second leader, and first number one debut.

She previously scored it with “Please Please Please,” a single from her Grammy-winning “Short n’ Sweet” album, which spent a week atop the list this time last year, reports varity.com.

“Manchild” is the lead single for Carpenter’s upcoming “Man’s Best Friend” LP, due August 29. Released June 5, “Manchild” earned 27 million official streams, 14 million radio airplay audience impressions and 20,000 sold in the United States.

The song was available to purchase on a 7-inch vinyl, with 14,000 copies sold, and was released with the exclusive instrumental B-side, “Inside of Your Head When You’ve Just Won an Argument with a Man.”

Carpenter talked about the creation of the song in an Instagram post writing, “I wrote ‘Manchild’ on a random Tuesday with Amy and Jack not too long after finishing ‘Short n’ Sweet’ and it ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life,” referring to Jack Antonoff (who co-produced the track with her) and Amy Allen.

“Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer! Hence why I wanted to give it to you now — so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

Aside from Carpenter’s “Manchild,” there were no new singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Carpenter gained prominence starring in the series Girl Meets World. She released her debut single, "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying" in 2014, followed by the studio albums Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, and Singular: Act II.

Her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, topped the US Billboard 200, produced the top-three US Billboard Hot 100 singles "Espresso", "Please Please Please" and "Taste", and won two Grammy Awards.

