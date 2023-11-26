"With personal roles...": Rani on how motherhood changed her outlook towards cinema

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 : Actor Rani Mukerji on Sunday at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa opened up on doing women-oriented roles.

Talking to media persons, Rani said, "I'm always looking to get inspired myself. So I can understand that when somebody comes to see a film... If I can play a character that can inspire somebody in the audience, that is something that I always crave..."

She also talked about how motherhood changed her outlook towards cinema.

"If you constantly wanted to do different roles and you have an aspect in your life whether you're a young girl or you're married or whether you become a mother, it is important to be able to get inspired with every constant time that there is a change in our lives. It's also important that with those roles you get inspired as well, so with your personal roles you also keep growing in life," she added

Rani Mukerji and her husband Aditya Chopra were blessed with her daughter Adira in December 2015.

She also played the role of a mother in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Rani has still not announced her next project.

