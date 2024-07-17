With 'The Heist', Nad Sham shines in thrilling debut - IANS Rating:****

Mumbai, July 17 The long-awaited film, 'The Heist', directed by Aditya Aawaandhe and penned by the talented Nikita Chaturvedi, has finally hit the big screen and it seamlessly manages to keep you at the edge of your seat. This cinematic spectacle takes the audience on an electrifying journey of intrigue, cunning, and deception.

The story revolves around ex-FATF agent Ananya, played by Suman Rao, who crosses paths with master con artist Neel, portrayed by the incredibly talented Nad Sham. Meeting through the enigmatic Dark Web, this unlikely duo pulls off the heist of a lifetime. Their target is a billionaire fugitive whose fortune is built on ill-gotten gains and a sprawling smuggling network. The film expertly weaves their mission into a narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Nad Sham, in his debut role, delivers a performance that is nothing short of mesmerising. As Neel, he embodies the charisma and cunning of a master con artist with such authenticity that it’s hard to believe this is his first major film. His chemistry with Suman Rao's Ananya is palpable, making their partnership both believable and compelling. Rao, with her poise and depth, perfectly captures the essence of a determined ex-agent looking for redemption.

The supporting cast is equally impressive. Nandini Gupta, Miss India World 2023, brings a fresh and engaging presence to the screen, complementing the leads with her nuanced performance. Siddhanth Kapoor, taking on the mantle of the main villain, channels the sinister charm reminiscent of his father, Shakti Kapoor. Pratyaksh Rajbhatt also stands out as a formidable antagonist, adding layers of tension to the plot.

Produced by Farheen Vencapah and Yash Modhave, the film is a visual and narrative feast. The creative team, including Apoorva Verma and Kapil Bisht, have delivered exceptional work, crafting a movie that is as visually stunning as it is narratively gripping. The exotic locations and intricate set designs transport the audience to places rarely seen in Hindi cinema, making this a must-watch on the silver screen.

The trailer for 'The Heist', which was released with great anticipation, set the stage for a film that promised to be the biggest heist story ever depicted on screen. True to its promise, the movie is a rollercoaster ride of suspense and thrill, from the formation of the heist team to the nail-biting execution of their plan.

Director Aditya Aawaandhe has crafted a masterful story of redemption and ambition.

'The Heist' is a film that will leave audiences talking long after the credits roll. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, brought to life by a cast and crew dedicated to their craft. If you do not want to miss a lifetime thrilling experience, then 'The Heist' is a must-watch for the big screens!

Director: Aditya Aawaandhe

Starcast: Nad Sham, Suman Rao, Siddhant Kapoor, Jagat Rawat & Tasneem Khan

Writer: Nikita Chaturvedi

Run Time: 2 hours 9 mins

Ratings: ****

