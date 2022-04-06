With time I'll find my niche in music videos: Himansh Kohli

Mumbai, April 6 Actor Himansh Kohli is undoubtedly a very popular face in the music video space.

Whether it was 'Wafa Na Raas Aayi', 'Bewafa Tera Muskurana', 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai', 'Chura Liya or Meri Tarah', Himansh has always shown his individuality in the music videos. His latest song is 'Mast Nazron Se' with one of his favourite singers Jubin Nautiyal.

The song also stars Anushka Sen and Nikita Dutta. This song is Himansh's 10th music video. Talking about that he says: "I can't believe it. It's something I didn't plan but it has helped me be relevant. They say 10 times the charm, but wait till I celebrate more such events in life. I am thankful to all my fans and followers for their unconditional love which they showered for my songs."

Himansh also has a huge connection with the singer Jubin Nautiyal. When asked about the special bonding Himansh says: "I fondly call him Baba. He is like a brother to me. We have bonded a lot in the past few years and his presence has been nothing short of a miracle.

"As an actor, I don't restrict myself to just my piece, but also like to get involved with other aspects. I have an affinity for music. This is the reason I am seen with music and singers because they are like minded. Baba and I bonded over many such factors. Also, his level of craft at singing has been my go-to choice for most occasions. His voice is such that it takes you to a different level. And luckily this association has been loved by our fans too."

With Anushka Sen this is his second music video - fans have really liked the 'jodi'. What do you have to say about that?

Kohli says: "Anushka and I were thrilled to do another project together since we had a great time shooting for 'Chura Liya'. We not only vibe well as co-actors but also hang out in real life. I'm glad that I found a friend because of a project. I am looking forward to collaborating further with her."

But, as an actor, what is so satisfying about music videos?

"The only place an actor feels satisfied is when he's able to perform and the placement of the performance is apt. There are times when the role is not just demanding but also challenging, and this is when you get to show the world you can do it."

So what next? and he replies: "I am open to new interesting concepts and projects that give me satisfaction as an artiste. I haven't thought of it yet, but maybe with time I'll find my niche in music videos."

