"Without support of audience, films cannot be made": Kabir Khan on why meaningful content fails to appeal

By Zoya Aziz

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Kabir Khan, known for directing 'Kabul Express', 'New York', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and '83', on Friday said the survival of meaningful cinema depends on a shared responsibility between the industry and its audiences.

Pointing to 'Homebound', which he described as "a beautiful film" that failed to receive the theatrical response it deserved, Khan stressed that filmmakers must work to improve the way such titles are showcased and promoted. At the same time, audiences too must step forward to support the kind of cinema they wish to see.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "There have been some changes, post-Covid, in the audience behaviour. And we are all still trying to, I think, analyse it and struggling to understand it.

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Despite the accolades and critical acclaim it earned, Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' was unable to translate that appreciation into box-office success.

The ace director shared, "When a film like 'Homebound', which is a beautiful film, releases in the theatres, it doesn't get the kind of footfall that a film like that should merit. And that is something that we, as an industry, need to work towards: being able to give them more showcases and promote those films in a bigger way."

Khan emphasised that audiences play a crucial role in sustaining quality cinema. "At the end of the day, the film industry is an ecosystem that involves the audience as well. Audiences also need to learn how to encourage and support cinema like this, especially when they feel that that kind of cinema is not being made enough. Because without the support of the audience, films cannot be made," he added.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' director was speaking at the International Film Festival of India 2025 (IFFI), where the screening of the anthology film 'My Melbourne' took place, which includes four powerful stories directed by filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir.

While talking about the festival, he noted that it has grown into a powerful platform that brings together filmmakers and cinema lovers from across the globe, offering a creative space. "The festival has really grown, and you can see today how big a platform it is. I think over the years it has grown from strength to strength. Today, filmmakers from all over the world come here. There are films we can watch here from every corner of the world. And that's why it's such a fabulous festival."

Khan said that such festivals are not just about screening films but about meaningful exchanges. "As a filmmaker, I come here not only to watch films but also for the opportunity to meet and interact with talent from all over the world. You get to learn a lot. New opportunities arise," he added.

Speaking about his own schedule, the director said he had arrived in Goa for the festival and also for the screening of his film 'My Melbourne'. "I reached late last night....and it felt so good to see a house-full audience at that hour," he said. He added that much of his day was dedicated to the Australian delegation at the festival, including his friend and the film's producer, Mitu Bhowmick.

"There's a lot of the Australian delegation here. My friend, Mitu Bhowmick, who has produced 'My Melbourne', is also here. There are some announcements about Indo-Australian co-productions. So, most of my day is dedicated to her," he said.

The 56th International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa. It will run till November 28.

