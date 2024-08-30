'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' sets premiere date for October 29

Washington [US], August 30 : Disney Channel's highly anticipated sequel series, 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place', is set to make its debut just in time for Halloween.

The new series will premiere with two episodes on October 29, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, according to Deadline.

The news was also confirmed by Disney on their official Instagram handle.

Following the initial broadcast, the first eight episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand starting the next day.

The upcoming season has also generated excitement with the announcement that former Disney Channel stars Raven-Symone and Danielle Fishel will be directing episodes, according to Deadline.

Earlier this month, a first-look video provided fans with a glimpse of what's to come, showcasing the return of David Henrie and Selena Gomez as Justin and Alex Russo.

The clip, which aired during the premiere of 'Descendants: The Rise of Red', introduced several new cast members: Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.

Selena Gomez is scheduled to make a guest appearance in the first episode, while David Henrie and the rest of the cast will play central roles throughout the season, according to Deadline.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' follows the adult Justin Russo, who has opted for a normal life with his family Giada, Roman, and Milo after leaving his magical past behind.

The plot thickens when Justin's sister Alex arrives at his doorstep with Billie, a young wizard-in-training in need of guidance.

Justin finds himself drawn back into the world of magic as he balances mentoring Billie with his daily life and his commitment to protecting the future of the Wizard World.

The series is crafted by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who serve as writers and executive producers, alongside Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena Gomez, and David Henrie, according to Deadline.

Andy Fickman, who directed and executive-produced the pilot, will also direct several episodes of the series.

'Wizards of Waverly Place', the original show, was created by Todd Greenwald.

