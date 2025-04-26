"Woh gussa phir se jaaga hai": Akshay Kumar vents out over Pahalgam attack at Kesari 2 screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday attended a screening of 'Kesari 2' in Mumbai, where he met his fans and spoke about the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the audience, Akshay condemned the horrific incident. He and the audience in the theatre repeated the powerful "F**k Off" dialogue from 'Kesari 2' in in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

"Unfortunately, aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis chiz ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine is film mein kahi hai, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today also I want to say the same thing to the terrorists which I have said in the film. What)?" Akshay said.

Akshay then pointed the mic at the audience and asked them to say his dialogue that he had used for General Dyer in the film.

"F*** you," fans screamed.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The Central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari check post. The Central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

