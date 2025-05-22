Woman arrested for attempting to trespass at Salman Khan's Mumbai home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : A woman was taken into custody by Mumbai Police on Thursday morning after she allegedly attempted to illegally enter the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

According to police officials, the woman tried to breach the security of the high-profile building but was intercepted before she could reach the actor's residence.

She is currently being interrogated, and authorities are verifying her identity and place of origin.

It is not yet confirmed whether she is a local resident or has travelled from another city.

The incident follows closely on the heels of a similar security breach earlier this week.

On May 20, a man was apprehended after he was found attempting to enter Galaxy Apartments stealthily.

Security personnel on duty caught him in time and handed him over to the police.

According to police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man hailed from Chhattisgarh.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in action drama 'Sikandar', where he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

While speaking to ANI, Salman recalled how the project came to him and also shared that it was Murugadoss who first narrated the script to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who reached out to him with the script.

"Actually, ye Murugadoss ki script thi aur Murugadoss ne Sajid Nadiadwala ko sunayi. Agle hi din Sajid ka mujhe phone aaya ki sun lena aur shayad tumhe pasand aaye," he added.

"Toh maine suna... maine bola, 'Isme pasand na aane wali kya cheez hai? Kab start karoge?' Toh is prakar se ye film bani hai," Salman said.

The actor also shared how his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, surprised everyone at home by deciding to attend the trailer launch event.

"The love and respect he has earned are still intact. When I was leaving home to attend the trailer launch, he told me he would join me too. Every member of our family looked at Dad and asked, 'What has happened to you?' When he came there, he climbed more than 8-10 steps to sit behind. He wanted to see the reaction of the press," Khan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor