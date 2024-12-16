'Women-centric cinema should be brought to mainstream': Madhur Bhandarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Sunday, emphasised the importance of women-centric films and urged that more of such movies should be made in Bollywood.

Speaking at the program 'Cine Srishti: Bhartiya Drishti' organized by Sanskar Bharati, he praised the entire idea behind the program.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "It was a very good program organised by Sanskar Bharati. There was a very good discussion, especially today there was a discussion on women-centric cinema."

Madhur, renowned for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Fashion, added that there is a need to make more women-centric films.

"There was a good panel here and many things were discussed like how women-centric films should be increased further in Bollywood and how they should be supported. I have always made films on different topics, whether it is Page 3, Corporate, Fashion, Heroine or Babli Bouncer...More filmmakers, producers and production houses should come and support such women-centric films and good topics so that our women-centric cinema can be brought to the mainstream," he said.

Bhandarkar was also honoured during the event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar recently attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and said this is a place where filmmakers from all over the world come together.

"I am very happy to be here. I have been attending for almost 20 or 22 years. I have been involved in various capacities sometimes as part of the standing committee, sometimes as a jury member, and sometimes as the chairman. It's a place where filmmakers from all over the world, as well as different states of India, come together. A lot of good films are showcased here, and it always feels great to be part of it," he said.

With the rise of OTT platforms in recent years, the entertainment industry has undergone a significant transformation.

Reflecting on this, Madhur noted, "Many filmmakers feel constrained by the two-hour format of films. That's where web series come in. They allow for a long format, and it's internationally acclaimed. We see it everywhere now. There are many subjects that we think are better suited to web series. Both films and web series will coexist and thrive. A lot of good films are being made, and people are watching them. So, I believe both mediums will complement each other."

