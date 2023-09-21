Women feeling 'Sukhee': Shilpa Shetty hails PM Modi as Women's Reservation Bill sparks joy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and extended her wishes for the historic moment.

Taking to the Instagram story, Shilpa shared a video of Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, when he announced that the Bill had been passed with a full majority.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “A landmark day for Bharat and every Bharatiya as the historic legislation, #NariShaktiVandan Bill, passes in the Lok Sabha with thumping majority. Set to further empower women in our great democracy and ensure even greater participation of women in nation building. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and his amazing team for setting the example for the world. Women all around are #FeelingSukhee!”

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Introducing the bill in the house the minister said "This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People."

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Women’s Reservation Bill – the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it.

The Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

