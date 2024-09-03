'Women safety not just an industry issue': Ektaa R Kapoor on sexual harassment cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, who attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie 'The Buckingham Murders' on Tuesday, has shared her concerns regarding the recent Justice Hema Committee Report and opened up about the need for more women in leadership roles to create safer environments.

While speaking to the media, Ektaa shared that the issue of women's safety is "not just an industry issue."

"Women and their safety is not just an industry issue. We take this very seriously. Like I said, a lot of women have to now lead so that a lot of other women can join forces. Two female producers coming together, making a film, telling a crime story which is sorted by a female officer is also a step to create some kind of safety," Ektaa said.

"We have to change the agency from men to women and equalise it. We need women on top in a lot of places. For that, women also have to take an initiative. The report has come, we will read more about it. A conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place of work will be made when women start to lead. I think that has to start," she added.

Sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry followed after the Justice Hema Committee report disclosing some shocking details of crimes against women in the industry were made public.

The report containing shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals took the whole industry by storm.

The report, made public earlier this month, after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

Meanwhile, the trailer launch event was attended by director Hansal Mehta co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai.

In the film, Kareena essays the role of a grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child murderer. Throughout the trailer, Kareena portrays different shades of her intense role as she gets engrossed in solving the mysterious case.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13 this year. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

