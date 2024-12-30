'Wonder Woman' Actress Gal Gadot Opens Up About Brain Blood Clot Diagnosis During Pregnancy: 'I Wanted to Live'

Wonder Woman fame actress Gal Gadot, recently shared an emotional and life-threatening complications she went through during her pregnancy. In her Instagram post she shared a photo of herself with her newborn daughter, Ori and wrote a long note along with it. In her post she opened up about being diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain during her eighth month of pregnancy.

“This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar,” Gadot wrote.

Recalling the harrowing experience, the actor shared that week of debilitating headaches led her to undergo an MRI, which revealed the blood clot.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she added.

Also Read: Alaya F Showcases Her Fitness Achievements From 2024, Alia Bhatt REACTS

Gal Gadot underwent emergency surgery due to cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) during her pregnancy but successfully gave birth to her daughter, Ori, whose name represents hope. She expressed gratitude towards the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for her recovery and emphasized the importance of health awareness regarding CVT, a rare condition affecting pregnant women. Gadot urged individuals to listen to their bodies and recognize symptoms that could indicate serious health issues, highlighting that early identification of CVT is crucial as it is treatable. She hopes that sharing her experience will encourage others to prioritize their health.