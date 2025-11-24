"Wonderful artist": Rajkumar Hirani pays tribute to 'He-Man' of Bollywood Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani remembered veteran actor Dharmendra, calling him a "wonderful artist." While speaking to the media at IFFI 2025, he said, "Wonderful artist. When I came to know about him, I remembered all his films. So, all we can say is, you know, such is life. Thank you."

Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun, mourned the death of Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at his residence at the age of 89 on Monday.

The final rites of the actor were held on Monday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by numerous Bollywood superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Acharya Bhupendra Shastri, who performed the last rites of veteran actor Dharmendra, said, "All the rituals have been performed. We pray for the salvation of the soul of the great actor. All the members of the family were present there. No one can fill his space. He was a gem for the country. He served as a legacy for society. He has millions of fans across the world..."

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time.

On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

