'Wonka' director Paul King to helm movie based on 'Labubu' toys

Washington DC [US], December 19 : Paul King, the director of 'Wonka' and 'Paddington', is set to direct the live-action feature based on beloved toys 'Labubu', reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the project is in early development, with King set to direct and produce with Department M and Wenxin She.

King's most recent film, "Wonka", starring Timothee Chalamet, was a major box office success, earning 635 million USD globally.

The "Paddington" films were commercial hits and were embraced by critics. They earned nearly 500 million USD globally.

King co-wrote the screenplay and executive-produced the third film in the series.

According to the outlet, 'Labubu' originated 10 years ago in a picture book series. The toys are produced and sold exclusively by China-based retailer Pop Mart.

In case you came of age long before the aughts or don't have young relatives, Labubu figures are sealed in "blind box" packaging, which means buyers aren't always aware of the specific character inside.

They were created by Kasing Lung, a Hong Kong-born artist who has strong ties to the Netherlands, where he moved as a child, developing an appreciation for folklore that inspired 'The Monsters' series, which led to Labubu.

As Hollywood hunts for new forms of IP to exploit, it has increasingly turned to toys and games. Warner Bros. and Mattel had a hit with 'Barbie', and Warner Bros. then turned 'A Minecraft Movie' into one of 2025's biggest blockbusters.

There have also been successful movies made of 'Super Mario Bros' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog'.

Studios are currently working on producing features based on everything from 'Masters of the Universe' to 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots', which is being written by Vin Diesel.

