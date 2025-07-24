"Won't be able to talk about...": Tara Sutaria neither confirms nor denies relationship rumours with Veer Pahariya

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Ever since Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's flirty exchange on social media, fans have been buzzing with speculation about the two being in a relationship.

From sweet comments to twinning at the airport, the rumoured couple has captured attention online.

Now, the actress herself has responded to the social media buzz while speaking toduring her appearance at India Couture Week.

Reacting to all the fan love, she said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online."

But when asked directly if she was dating Veer Pahariya, Tara chose to stay tight-lipped, saying, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

The dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video 'Thodi Si Daaru' on July 21. Veer commented, "My," with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Fans quickly connected the dots, and many took this exchange as a soft confirmation of their relationship.

Speculation was further fueled when Tara and Veer were spotted together at the Mumbai airport earlier on Thursday.

The two were seen arriving at the airport in the same car, with Veer stepping out first to hold the door for Tara. Both were dressed in white, with Tara in white shorts and a blazer paired with a black top, and Veer in a white shirt and trousers. The two didn't pose for photos but were seen walking closely together, adding to the relationship chatter.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut in 'Sky Force' earlier this year, where he shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

Tara, on the other hand, has been focusing on music videos. She recently appeared in 'Thodi Si Daaru' with AP Dhillon and earlier in 'Pyaar Aata Hai' with Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023) and has not yet announced her next movie project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor