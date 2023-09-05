Woody Allen’s ‘Coup De Chance’ receives 5-Minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Washington DC [US], September 5 : American director and actor Woody Allen’s film ‘Coup De Chance’ received a 5-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, ‘Coup de Chance’ centers around Fanny and Jean who look like the ideal married couple—they’re both professionally accomplished, they live in a gorgeous apartment in an exclusive neighborhood of Paris, and they seem to be in love just as much as they were when they first met. But when Fanny accidentally bumps into Alain, a former high school classmate, she’s swept off her feet. They soon see each other again and get closer and closer.

The film stars Lou de Laâge, Valérie Lemercier, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Schneider, Elsa Zylberstein, Bárbara Goenaga, Grégory Gadebois, Anne Loiret, Sara Martins, Guillaume de Tonquédec and Arnaud Viard.

“I have been very, very lucky. I have been lucky my whole life. I had two loving parents and good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children… When I started making films all the people chose to emphasize what I was able to do well… they were generous,” Allen said, reported Deadline.

Allen has previously described ‘Coup de Chanc’e as “a contemporary story of romance, passion and violence set in contemporary Paris.”

“Shot all over the city and a little bit in the countryside, it evolves around a romance between two young people who are old friends and devolves into marital infidelity and ultimately crime,” he continued. “It stars very gifted French actors and actresses, is all in the French language and looks very beautiful as photographed by the great cinematographer, Vittorio Storaro. The rest I’ll leave to surprise,” as per Deadline.

