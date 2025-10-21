"Words cannot do justice": Rani Mukerji salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian Police Force through Mardaani 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is all return as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy with the much-awaited 'Mardaani 3'.

A third instalment in the blockbuster franchise, the film will bring Rani back in the uniform, showing her solve a "brutal case." Ahead of her return to the big screen, Rani has extended her heartfelt salute to the Indian Police Force on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2025.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards the Indian Police Force, Rani said "It is an honour for me to salute the Indian Police Force through my film franchise Mardaani and I also look forward to every opportunity possible to salute the hard work of the police across the country by participating in as many of them. In every corner of our nation, there are cops protecting people, risking their lives, sacrificing their personal time to keep us safe. Words cannot do justice to the work that the police force of our country does to put our nation and the people first."

Paying her respects to the "unwavering courage, relentless dedication, and selfless service of the Indian Police Force" who work towards protecting and upholding justice for every citizen of India, she emphasised on the need to identify the contribution of police.

"We should never forget that behind the uniform, there is a human being who chose to do good, chose the path of selfless service and decided that the country comes first. We should never forget that they are also someone's son, daughter, husband, wife, father, mother. I respect the force with all my heart and I will make it a point to say this loudly to every Indian," Rani said.

The actor also hailed the police force's selfless courage, especially while confronting dangerous crimes and criminals, adding that they have inspired her to live fearlessly.

"We should not let their work and their sacrifices go unnoticed they miss important moments of their lives to serve the nation. It cannot get more selfless than this and I love honouring them through Mardaani. The Indian Police Force should be a reminder to us all what courage, devotion and unwavering patriotism means and how we can all learn from them and do our bit to stand up for the country," Rani said.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of YRF's 'Mardaani' is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

The makers unveiled a powerful poster of the film in September, coinciding with Navratri celebrations.

