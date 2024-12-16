"Words fail me at this point": Ustad Amjad Ali Khan pays tribute to Zakir Hussain

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the greatest percussionists of all time has passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco, leaving an irreplaceable void in the world of music.

Zakir Hussain, a true pioneer of Indian classical music, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, speaking on behalf of the Hussain family.

Zakir Hussain's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, celebrities, and fellow musicians alike.

Across social media platforms, messages of condolence and admiration for the tabla virtuoso have flooded in. Musicians, artists, and fans from around the globe have expressed their sorrow and celebrated the musical legacy of a man whose artistry transcended borders.

One of the many, to pay tribute was the renowned sarod maestro, Amjad Ali Khan, who shared several nostalgic photographs of his collaborations with Hussain on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Alongside the images, Khan wrote, "Words fail me at this point. I am completely heartbroken and devastated to hear about Zakir Bhai. Ustad Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians the world saw."

Khan, who had worked closely with Hussain on numerous musical projects, described their collaborations as a fusion of two incredible worldshis sarod and Hussain's tablaproducing some of the most memorable performances in the history of Indian classical music.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was introduced to music at a very young age, inheriting his immense talent from his father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha.

He began performing publicly while still a teenager and soon rose to international prominence for his technical brilliance and deep emotional expression on the tabla.

Throughout his career, Hussain revolutionized the role of the tabla, transforming it from a supporting instrument to a central figure in performances.

His mastery of intricate rhythms, combined with his musical sensitivity, made him one of the most respected and revered musicians worldwide.

Zakir Hussain was a trailblazer in fusing Indian classical music with global genres. His collaborations with musical legends such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan in classical settings are iconic.

However, it was his groundbreaking partnerships with international musicians that truly elevated his status.

As a member of the band 'Shakti' with John McLaughlin, and as a key figure in the Grammy Award-winning 'Planet Drum' project with Mickey Hart, Hussain broke down cultural and musical barriers, blending Indian rhythms with world music in a way that had never been done before.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to music, Zakir Hussain received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Government of India, and four Grammy Awards for his work in world music.

His contributions to the arts were also honoured by the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the National Heritage Fellowship in the United States, the highest accolade for traditional artists.

