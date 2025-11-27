"Work is incomplete without emotions": Pankaj Kapur on AI in filmmaking

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 27 : Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur made an appearance at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as he walked the red carpet for the special screening of his acclaimed 1990 film 'Ek Doctor Ki Maut.'

The film, celebrated as one of the most powerful critiques of systemic failure in Indian society, returned to the big screen through a newly restored print showcased at the festival.

During his interaction withon the sidelines of the festival, Kapur reflected on the rising use of Artificial Intelligence in filmmaking. The actor, known for his thoughtful perspectives, shared that while technology continues to evolve, it can never replace what he described as the essence of cinema, i.e "human feeling." Highlighting the irreplaceable value of "emotions" and "humanity," Kapur expressed caution about fully depending on technological innovation.

"I don't have much knowledge about this. But I think that no matter what technique comes into the world, as far as emotions are concerned, until they are not there, the work will not be complete. Technology may reach any level, but it cannot go beyond humanity. It cannot go beyond human emotions," he said.

Speaking about watching Ek Doctor Ki Maut in its restored version, the veteran actor shared his appreciation for the restoration effort. Noting the "new colouring" and "new sound" that breathed life into the classic, he praised the NFDC team for their meticulous work.

"I felt very good that the picture has been restored. It has a new colouring, a new sound, a new mixing. The NFDC people have done a very good job in restoring it. So I am grateful for that and I am very very happy about it," he added.

Directed by Tapan Sinha, Ek Doctor Ki Maut is based on the real-life struggle of a dedicated scientist whose groundbreaking work on a leprosy vaccine is buried under bureaucracy, envy, and professional humiliation. Kapur's role as Dr. Dipankar Roy remains one of his most powerful performances, widely regarded as a landmark in Hindi parallel cinema.

The 56th IFFI, which began in Goa on November 20, will conclude on Friday, November 28.

