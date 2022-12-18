Workaholic: Rohit Shetty hasn't taken a holiday in 5 years

Mumbai, Dec 18 Director-producer Rohit Shetty revealed that he has not taken a holiday for five years and he also shared how the "CID" actress Ashwini Kalsekar helped as a Marathi dialect coach in the film "Simmba".

"My family usually goes on vacations, but I don't get time due to my tight schedule," he said. "But for me, my team is my family. I spend most of my time with them and I have no regrets. And I believe that if someone is not happy returning from a vacation and thinks that he has to go to work while on the flight, then that is a waste," the ace director added.

"When you start enjoying your days at work, for instance, I woke up and I knew that I was coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and it is going to be so much fun, you don't feel the need for a vacation because your work seems like one," Shetty said.

Cast members of Shetty's upcoming film "Cirkus" Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulabha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show" to promote the film.

Expressing his gratitude to Ashwini for helping with the Marathi accent in "Simmba", Shetty said: "In the film 'Simmba', Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan were playing Maharashtrian characters. Even though she had a short screen time as a judge, Ashwini was there throughout the shoot to help both the actors with the Maharashtrian accent."

He added: "She was like a dialogue director on the set, you can say like an assistant who worked with us throughout."

Ashwini responded by saying: "I am extremely delighted and thrilled that Rohit sir gave me this golden opportunity to work on 'Simmba'."

"The Kapil Sharma Show" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

