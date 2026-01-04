Worked together long time back: Anupam Kher on reuniting with Ravi Kishan for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has welcomed actor and MP Ravi Kishan to the cast of his upcoming film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' and praised his acting skills and personal qualities.

On Sunday, Kher posted a video on Instagram. The actor looked happy as he introduced Kishan to the cast and spoke about his long association with him. While welcoming him, Kher described Kishan as a "brilliant actor" and a "great human being."

In his post, Kher wrote, "A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special. I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together! Har Har MAHADEV! Actor #KKG2."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The original film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. The film talked about issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way. Apart from Kher, the film featured Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Tara Sharma.

Earlier, producer Savita Raj had confirmed plans for the sequel. In an interview within 2024, she said the team would soon come together for the second part, raising excitement among fans.

We all are coming together soon in part 2," Savita said, leaving the film's team excited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor