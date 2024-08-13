"Working alongside phenomenal dancer Aishwarya was thrill in itself": Anil Kapoor reminisces 'Taal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Veteran star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday took a stroll down memory lane and shared his fondest memories from the film 'Taal', which was directed by Subhash Ghai.

'Taal', a musical romantic drama, also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.

Recalling working in the film, Anil on Instagram wrote, "25 years ago, I had the privilege of being a part of a cinematic masterpiece that still resonates with audiences today - 'Taal'. My portrayal of Vikrant Kapoor was an unforgettable moment in my career, and I'm forever grateful to Subhash Ghai for believing in me."

He also talked about shooting for one of the hit songs 'Ramta Jogi' from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

'Ramta Jogi is one of my favourite songs from the film but what makes it truly special is the incredible story behind it - Farah Khan was originally supposed to choreograph the song, but she opted out at the last minute! Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, stepped in just a night before the shoot at Filmistan. And I, being the enthusiastic actor I am, did the song with no rehearsals at all," he added, saying "working alongside the phenomenal dancer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was a thrill in itself."

"And to top it all off, 'Taal' swept all the major awards for me as the best supporting actor that year, including Filmfare, Zee, IIFA, and Screen Awards! It was a truly humbling experience. Here's to many more years of music, dance, and drama! #25YearsOfTaal," Anil concluded.

He also shared some pictures from the sets of 'Taal'.

'Taal' also featured Alok Nath, Mita Vashisht, and Amrish Puri. The film was a major hit upon its release, receiving several awards and accolades for its music, direction, and performances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor