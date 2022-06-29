Working with Arijit Singh in 'Gaaye Ja' was liberating: Sunny MR

Mumbai, June 29 Independent music composer Sunny MR, who composed the just-released number 'Gaaye Ja' sung by celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh, said the whole collaboration was a liberating experience for him as an artiste.

Arijit lent his voice to the song 'Gaaye Ja' which has been composed by Sunny and written by Shloke Lal.

Talking about the thought behind the song, Sunny said, "We thrive so much for commercial success that sometimes we forget the power of music… How it can heal. ‘Gaaye Ja' has no glamour, no fancy sets or no fancy locations, and yet it connects to all.

"It is a visual description of most of us. It is a song about self-expression, self-love and being aloof from the clockwork of this punctual world. The song teaches us to be one with ourselves and connect our roots back with the mother nature. The whole process of composing the song and its collaboration was so liberating."

Sunny has worked as a composer, a music producer, sound engineer as well as a playback singer, collaborating with artistes such as Diljit Dosanjh, Amit Trivedi, Akhil Sachdeva, Nakash Aziz, Shalmali, and Nikita Gandhi, among others. He also won the Mirchi Music Award for 'Badtameez Dil' from the film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

The song 'Gaaye Ja' is available on all audio streaming platforms.

