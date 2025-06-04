"Working with him was a pleasure": Kamal Haasan on 'Thug Life' director Mani Ratnam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 : Actor-politician Kamal Haasan shared his working experience with Mani Ratnam in 'Thug Life' and expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu and its people for supporting him.

While speaking to the media, he said, "It is true that working with him was a pleasure for me.."

"I would like to thank Tamil Nadu....There are many things to talk about on 'Thug Life'. It's a duty to talk more as a responsible Tamilian," he added.

Earlier, during the press conference of 'Thug Life', he said, "Every film is a challenge, especially when you add another director like Mani Ratnam and a story that is so interesting. Fortunately, he included me in the story's preparation. I gave him an idea. Most of the time I was getting vegetables and helping him make it more tasty. That's what I did. And that I call a true collaboration...We both children of cinema and that is how we see each other.."

On why he decided to join the project and what makes it outstanding, he added, "Good actors, good makeup artists, costume designers, fantastic director, great music. I don't have to anymore explain to you why I say it's great. Of course, I love to join the crowd and cheer a great music director like A. R. Rahman. He has done an excellent job...."

He called himself lucky to become a "star" despite being surrounded by many talented and intelligent children during his theatre days.

"I was a happy child. I was a parrot, not cage, but they taught me, and I repeated. It's only after 7 when I joined the theatre and all that, I realised that so many intelligent children, and I've been lucky to have become a star. That's when I actually started learning outside of school," said Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan leads the film as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is slated to be released on June 5.

The film marks Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's reunion after 38 years.

