"Working with Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is my Dream, Says Soundous Moufakir

Soundous Moufakir, known for her dynamic presence in popular reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and The Great Indian Kapil Show, has recently captivated audiences with her bold avatar in the Tamil song from Devil’s Double Next Level. Known for her viral appearances in Guru Randhawa’s “Qatal” and Raftaar’s “Morni,” she shares insights on her evolving career and growing fanbase, in a chat with Lokmat Times.

Tell us about your experience working on your Tamil debut, especially the song “Arey Baap Re”. What drew you to this project?

I’m thrilled at the idea of exploring the vibrant Tamil film industry; it's bold, vibrant, and has such a passionate audience. As someone with a Moroccan-French background, I’ve always been drawn to projects that bring together different cultures, and Tamil cinema really does that in its own unique way. “Arey Baap Re” felt like a fun and high-energy song that I could bring my personality to. I try to approach every opportunity with gratitude and faith. I truly believe things come your way for a reason. I’d love to dive into more such projects to showcase my versatility and connect with the audience.

Your look and performance in the song have been called bold and captivating. How did you prepare for the role and choreography?

Assuming this refers to Tamil songs like “Arey Baap Re,” my preparation for any performance, as seen in music videos like Morni and Qatal, involves a mix of discipline and creativity. For Morni, I embraced impromptu elements like the hook step, which added spontaneity to the shoot. I usually work closely with dancers and choreographers to make sure every move feels natural but still lands with impact. My Moroccan-French roots help me bring emotional depth and humility to my performances, blending cultural influences to create a unique vibe. I also rely on dua (prayer) to stay grounded and focused, seeking universe guidance to deliver my best.

How was your experience working in the Tamil film industry compared to your previous projects in Hindi and Punjabi entertainment spaces?

While I haven’t yet worked in Tamil cinema, my experiences in Hindi and Punjabi projects, like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Morni with Raftaar, have been exhilarating. Hindi reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla taught me resilience and adaptability, while Punjabi music videos allowed me to embrace vibrant, high-energy performances. I imagine Tamil cinema would offer a rich storytelling tradition and a warm, dedicated audience.

What kind of reception have you received from the South Indian audience so far?

I haven’t had the chance to dive into major Tamil projects yet, so I haven’t fully experienced the South Indian audience’s response firsthand. But my role as Razia in The Kerala Story connected with people across regions, including the South, and I’ve received love for that. Even on social media, there’s support from all corners of India, which is really heartening. The passion for cinema in the south inspires me, and I’d approach such opportunities with humility, seeking Allah’s blessings to win their hearts.

From Roadies and Splitsvilla to Khatron Ke Khiladi and now The Great Indian Kapil Show—how have these reality shows shaped your career and persona?

Reality shows have been pivotal in my journey. Roadies gave me exposure despite language challenges, as Hindi was new to me then. Splitsvilla X4 (2023), where I won , taught me about teamwork and communication, shaping my public persona as a determined yet relatable figure. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 pushed my limits, showcasing my fearlessness, though I faced fears like rats! The Great Indian Kapil Show (2024) allowed me to reveal my lighter, comedic side, connecting with audiences on Netflix. These shows built my confidence and fanbase, but my faith keeps me grounded, reminding me to stay true to my values

You’ve starred in some very successful music videos like Qatal with Guru Randhawa and Morni with Raftaar. How do you approach these performances, which are short but intense storytelling experiences?

Music videos like Qatal and Morni are all about telling a story in just a few minutes, and I find that super exciting. For Morni, it was the energy I loved how spontaneous it felt, especially that walk which ended up becoming such a moment. I try to really feel the vibe of each song. Morni was fun and colourful, so I went in with that spirit, confident, playful. Qatal was the opposite, more intense and emotional, so I focused on bringing that out in my expressions. I think my mixed background helps me try to blend emotion with humility and stay grounded. I always say a little prayer before shoots too; it helps me centre myself and deliver with honesty.

As a Moroccan talent breaking into the Indian entertainment space, what were some of the biggest challenges—and unexpected joys—you faced?

Coming from a conservative Muslim family in Morocco, moving to India to chase my “Indian Dream” wasn’t easy. One of the biggest challenges was definitely the language I remember struggling with Hindi during Roadies, especially when task instructions were being given. There were cultural adjustments too, and financially it was tough in the beginning. I was using my own savings to get by since shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla didn’t really pay much. But honestly, the unexpected joy has been the love I’ve received from Indian fans. People here really embraced my rawness and journey. And doing shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi that kind of adrenaline and visibility was something I never imagined when I first landed here.

Are there any particular directors or actors in the South or Bollywood film industries you'd love to collaborate with?

I’d be honoured to work with directors like Mani Ratnam sir in the South whose storytelling carries such emotional depth or Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir in Bollywood, whose cinematic world is just breathtaking. Among actors, I’d love the chance to share the screen with someone like Thalapathy Vijay or Suriya Sivakumar. They have such powerful screen presence. In Bollywood, I’ve always admired Deepika Padukone for her range and elegance. Working with any of them would truly be a dream.

What’s next for Soundous Moufakir? Can fans expect to see you in full-length feature films soon?

I’m really excited about the two upcoming films I’m working on as a lead in 2025. It's a big step for me, and I’m using this time to explore new shades of acting. I’m focused on growing as an actor and taking on roles that challenge me. I’d love to explore opportunities in South Indian cinema too. My journey’s always been rooted in faith and hard work, and I can’t wait to share more stories with the audience that has supported me so far.