"Working with NTR Jr Felt Like Working with Two Tigers" S.S. Rajamouli Opens Up On His RRR Experience With Superstar Actor

Three years after the release of the global phenomenon RRR, director S.S. Rajamouli is giving fans a chance to relive the magic with an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette. The new video offers a glimpse into the making of the magnum opus that had the world grooving to the electrifying beats of Naatu Naatu. In the one-minute-fifty-second clip, Rajamouli showers praise on his lead actors, especially NTR Jr., who played the unforgettable Komaram Bheem. "I felt like I was shooting with not one, but two tigers," said the acclaimed filmmaker, referencing the actor's powerhouse performance and his popular moniker, Young Tiger.

The video also captures heartwarming camaraderie, with NTR Jr. fondly referring to Rajamouli as Jakkanna a term of endearment his fans quickly celebrated in the comments.Reflecting on the legacy of RRR, NTR Jr. shared, "RRR will remain with me for the rest of my life."Originally released on March 24, 2022, RRR achieved global acclaim, earning prestigious accolades at platforms like the Oscars and Golden Globes.