World Cup 2023 final: Anushka Sharma ready to cheer her husband Virat Kohli, Team India in Ahmedabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Anushka Sharma, the wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli and his biggest cheerleader, is ready to watch him play against Team Australia at the World Cup final to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps today, Anushka was seen sitting in a car at the airport to leave for Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Anushka donned a white-blue printed outfit that she paired with funky white shades.

This isn't the first time that Virat's wife has come to the stadium to see her husband perform. She frequently gets papped at cricket stadiums, cheering for her dearest husband.

Virat is the tournament's leading run-scorer so far. In 10 matches, he has scored 711 runs at an average of over 101, with three centuries and five fifties. He now has the most runs in a single World Cup edition and is also the only player to have smashed 50 ODI centuries. With these two records and an undefeated streak under his belt, Virat's morale will surely be high and will be keen to deliver against Australia.

Virat often saves his best for games against Australia and for big clashes. In 48 clashes against Aussies, he has scored 2,313 runs at an average of 53.79, with eight centuries and 13 fifties in 46 innings. It would not be surprising if Virat once again takes a giant jump in front of over 1 lakh fans at the stadium after scoring a match-winning century or breaks another record against the mighty Aussies.

On Wednesday, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries. Moments later, Virat's gesture stole the show as he bowed to Sachin, who was applauding in the stands, witnessing the star batter breaking his record.

Apart from Bollywood celebs, former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar were also spotted at the airport heading for the match.

India stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course for a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

