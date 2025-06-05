World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar Promotes Healthier Living Through Digital Sustainability Activism

Besides being a celebrated Bollywood actress, Bhumi Pednekar is known for championing social causes through her choice of roles. Off-screen, she continues to make waves by using her fame and platform to advocate for healthy and sustainable living. One of her most impactful contributions is her promotion of conscious living through digital sustainability activism.

Bhumi founded the non-profit advocacy platform Climate Warrior, funded through her acting remuneration. Through this initiative, she actively works to neutralize her and her family’s carbon footprint, beginning with making her own home more sustainable. As they say, change begins at home and Bhumi walks the talk.

Climate Warrior also supports Healing Himalayas, an NGO focused on removing pollution from mountain regions, and contributes to Mumbai beach clean-up drives. Her advocacy further extends to promoting plastic-free film shoots, supporting upcycling and recycling efforts, and campaigning against open defecation. She has also led tree-planting drives on the outskirts of Mumbai and regularly encourages her followers to take similar steps.

As an environmentally conscious public figure, Bhumi Pednekar has made climate conservation a core part of her mission. Through Climate Warrior, she continues to mobilize citizens towards sustainable living and environmental protection.

Beyond her on-screen accomplishments, Bhumi has earned recognition for her efforts she was appointed a National Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India. With every initiative, Bhumi continues to be a passionate voice for environmental change, collaborating with impactful organizations and individuals across the globe.