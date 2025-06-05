World Environment Day: Pragya Kapoor gives a Peek into 'Zero Waste Film Shoot' of Azaad

Producer and environmentalist Pragya Kapoor backed 'Azaad', a recently released action-adventure film. Known for conscious living and working towards achieving a healthier tomorrow, Pragya Kapoor marked World Environment Day by giving a peek into the making of 'Azaad', and how they ensured to make it a zero-waste film shoot. Pragya Kapoor delved into the making of the film's set and shared, "How can you make a film set more sustainable, and how can you make people more aware and more conscious about their choices? The backend team was really good and really attentive. They were making sure that everything goes for recycling and repurposing rather than to the landfills. I think that the team that really had to step up was the art department, following the vision of trying to make this film as sustainable as possible."

Expanding Pragya's vision about zero wastage on film sets, a film team member added, "Pragya was very clear from the beginning of the film - Let's not do any wastage and let's not use any materials which can harm the environment." Throughout the shoot, Azaad has made significant contributions towards saving the environment. 840 kg of vegetable peels and food materials were fed to stray animals in Bhopal. 784 kg of surplus food was distributed to people in nearby villages, and 1500 kg of leftover food was sent to a municipal composting plant in Bhopal. 3883.5 kg of organic waste was sent for composting in Jaipur, 589.8 kg of recyclables were sent to a recycling facility in Jaipur. 44780.8 litres of water was saved, 1267.64 kg CO2-eq emission, 1,387 litres of energy equivalent of petrol was saved. Besides this, they used materials like stones, sand, and grass, which are easily available and can wash off naturally.

Pragya Kapoor, an avid environmentalist, has ensured to do her bit in improving the environment, raising awareness about sustainability, all while inspiring everyone to follow suit. Meanwhile, Azaad marked the debut of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn, and was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala.