World Music Day: Guru Randhawa Brings a Timeless Tale of Unshaken Love and Yearning With His Latest Song 'From Ages' From His Independent Album 'Without Prejudice'

On World Music Day, Guru Randhawa captures the feeling of love, longing and yearning in his latest song, From Ages, a newly-revealed track from his celebrated album, Without Prejudice. Widely regarded as a music sensation, Guru serves a song that highlights a different side of love — of admiring and remembering someone special, despite the distance.

Playing the composer, singer and lyricist to From Ages, Guru Randhawa says, "From Ages is not just a song, it's a feeling. Many of us have felt love, but many don't know the vastness of it. Through this song, I have tried to showcase the purity and depth of the feeling in a modern-day language."

Known for maintaining an upward graph with a mix of upbeat and soulful numbers, Guru Randhawa is here to strike a chord among the audience once again with this emotional track. The music video of From Ages has been unveiled on YouTube, and it features visually rich scenes with Guru Randhawa diving into the urban fashion space and emotive narrative, bringing together the song’s theme of cultural and upbeat fusion.

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa recently unveiled his first independent album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. From Gallan Battan to Snapback, Sirra and more, the audio versions of all nine songs have connected with his audience on different levels. The music video of Qatal, an upbeat and addictive track, has been trending widely across social media platforms. With fans sharing reels, snippets, and visuals from the video, Qatal has truly won everyone’s hearts, making it one of the most talked-about tracks from the album online. In contrast, Kithe Vasde Ne, another standout track from the album, explores a completely different emotional space and genre, showcasing Guru’s versatility and the sonic range Without Prejudice brings to the table.

This significant feat reaffirms Guru Randhawa as a global powerhouse all over again. As he continues to connect with his listeners through a variety of tracks, he ensures to keep the anticipation high for his future endeavours.