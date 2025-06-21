World Music Day Special: 12 Iconic Songs of Shreya Ghoshal That Define Her Legacy as the No. 1 Singer and Soulful Voice of India
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 21, 2025 16:38 IST2025-06-21T16:38:30+5:302025-06-21T16:38:48+5:30
On World Music Day, we celebrate the voice that has become the emotional heartbeat of Indian music — Shreya Ghoshal, the No. 1 singer and the soulful voice who continues to shape generations with her melodies. Her career is a timeless journey across love, longing, spirituality and cinematic romance, all delivered through unmatched vocal mastery.Here are 12 of her most iconic songs that continue to captivate listeners:
1. Sunn Raha Hai (Female Version) – Aashiqui 2
Her heart-wrenching version added a raw, feminine vulnerability that deeply resonated with listeners. Shreya’s voice carried every ounce of pain, longing and silence.
2. Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai (Female Version) – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Soft and devotional, this rendition radiates purity. Her serene vocals make this a spiritual ode to love itself.
3. Yeh Ishq Hai – Jab We Met
This energetic, Sufi-style anthem of wild love was made iconic by Shreya’s explosive expression and vocal dynamics, capturing Geet’s reckless joy.
4. Agar Tum Mil Jao – Zeher
A classic heartbreak melody brought alive through Shreya’s emotional nuances — she makes the listener feel each pulse of separation and hope.
5. Ishq Hua – Aaja Nachle
With Sonu Nigam, this charming love song reflects spontaneous affection. Shreya’s voice adds a layer of curiosity and magic to discovering love unexpectedly.
6. Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai – Jism
Bold, hypnotic, and sensuous — this early Shreya Ghoshal track showcased the incredible maturity and allure in her voice, redefining romantic music for its time.
7. Bairi Piya - Devdas
The song that started it all. Shreya’s debut track alongside Udit Narayan not only won her a National Award but also announced the arrival of a prodigious talent. Her innocent “Ishhh” became a cultural moment, and her classical precision stole the nation’s heart.
8. Main Agar Kahoon – Om Shanti Om
A duet of timeless elegance. Shreya and Sonu Nigam bring together old-school charm with modern melody — her voice like a flowing melody through time.
9. Manwa Laage – Happy New Year
Simple, soothing and melodious — Shreya’s vocals feel like sunshine in this romantic track. Her softness is the soul of this song.
10. Teri Ore – Singh Is Kinng
A milestone in romantic music. Shreya’s emotionally rich vocals elevated this song, perfectly complemented by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
11. Noor E Khuda – My Name Is Khan
A deeply spiritual and emotive piece — Shreya brings grace and soul to a composition that talks of faith and hope in turbulent times.
12. Tum Kya Mile – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
A modern-day romance track, and one of her most loved recent songs. Shreya’s voice glides with elegance, nostalgia, and grandeur — adding timeless romance to this snow-kissed love anthem with Arijit Singh.
On this World Music Day, we raise a toast to Shreya Ghoshal — the voice that carries emotion in every note, a name synonymous with melody, magic, and mastery. Her voice isn't just heard — it's felt.