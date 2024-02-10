"Worst time of my life": Dakota Johnson on working in 'The Office' finale

Los Angeles [US], February 10 : Actor Dakota Johnson, who starred in the season finale of 'The Office', recently joked about how shooting for the series finale "was honestly the worst time" of her life.

CNN reported that during a recent episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' Dakota Johnson said, "I loved that show so much and they were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' and I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for, like, half a day."

"I was there for two weeks, and I'm barely in the show," The Fifty Shades of Grey' actor said.

When Meyers (who also guest starred in the finale) asked Johnson if everyone on the set was "super sad" since they were filming the final episode, she recalled, "They were sad and also there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years."

"And I'm coming in like, 'So excited to be here!' No one wanted to talk to me."

She added, "I was in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things."

Meyers quipped that he had "recently watched it, and it was some of the most believable faxing I've ever seen."

The finale of 'The Office' series aired on NBC in May 2013.

