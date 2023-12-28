"Would appeal to wide audience": Sharad Devarajan on 'The Legend of Hanuman'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : 'The Legend of Hanuman' is all set to come up with its third season in January 2024.

Ahead of the release, creator Sharad Devarajan said, "Narratively, we approached the storytelling as an epic blockbuster that would appeal to a wide audience base ranging from ages 8 to 80. We wanted to take this story's reach beyond just kids. We chose to focus our series on an area of Hanuman stories rarely explored in detail. Previous versions have told one or two basic stories; either tales of a mischievous young Hanuman as a child; or fully grown up making the leap to Lanka by his victories and full powers."

He added, "But, there is another story of Hanuman that we are exploringthe story of Lord Hanuman's inward journey. Our series tells the story of Hanuman's journey from an ordinary vaanar, to an immortal being and the universal lessons he must learn in order to embrace immortality and his vast powers. There is a very human and relatable journey to this perspective of Hanuman's growth that I felt we should share in this series."

'The Legend of Hanuman' season 3 will be out on Disney+Hotstar on January 12.

