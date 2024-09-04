"Would have been 72 today": Neetu Kapoor gets emotional on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Neetu Kapoor remembered her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on his 72nd birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram handle on Wednesday, Neetu shared a heartwarming post.

The throwback image captures Rishi in a formal blazer look while blowing candles on a cake.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "In remembrance (heart emoji) would have been 72 today."

Earlier in the day, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also marked the day by sharing a picture on her Instagram story.

The photo features Rishi Kapoor with baby Samara.

Along with the post, she penned an emotional message, which read, "Happy birthday Papa. How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your 'bandari' Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest - she is a mini You. Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with every passing day."

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was shot with Paresh Rawal, as the actor's portions of films were incomplete.

