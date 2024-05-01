"Would have been lost if I didn't find you": Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday wish for wife Anushka Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : As actor Anushka Sharma turned 36 on Wednesday her better half and star cricketer Virat Kohli penned a romantic note for his wife.

Virat took to his Instagram handle to share series of pictures featuring birthday girl and himself.

In the first picture, Anushka can be seen leaning on the balcony railing and posing in a casual black top, beige shorts and white statement sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

One of the pictures shows Virat and Anushka walking and exploring streets and places together.

In another photo, facing their back towards the camera, Virat and Anushka can be seen enjoying scenic beauty.

Along with the post, Virat penned a note for his wife, which read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "If someone says perfect couple then I hear #virushka."

Another user commented, "Happy Birthday to the biggest cheerleader and strongest support system of Virat Kohli."

"Thank you Queen Anushka Sharma for always standing by his side in every up and down, another comment read.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the IPL 2024 run charts, with 500 runs in 10 matches at an average of 71.42 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and four half-centuries. His best score is 113*. He is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, with 7,763 runs at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 131.02. His best score is 113*.

Virat has scored eight centuries and 54 fifties. The superstar batter is also a different beast in ICC T20 World Cups, where he is the leading run-scorer of all-time, with 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, scoring 13 half-centuries in 27 matches and 25 innings. He also secured the 'Player of the Tournament' honours in 2014 and 2016 for his performances.

In the tournament, Virat has a history of bringing his absolute A game against Pakistan, during the run-chases and lastly during the knockout games, where he has always scored a half-century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor