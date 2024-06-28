"Would like to make a Bollywood movie," says 'Game of Thrones' actor Tom Hopper

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Actor Tom Hopper, who is best known for his acting skills in projects like famous 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Umbrella Academy', would now like to explore Indian cinema.

Speaking with ANI, Tom expressed his desire to make a Bollywood movie one day.

"Yes, yes, absolutely (I do follow Indian cinema). I actually would love to make a Bollywood movie. I think it would be so much fun because they are absolutely gnarly. Also, I've got a lot of Indian friends and I've learned a little bit about Bollywood movies (from them). And I think that that's a whole world that I think a lot of us in the West don't tap into it. I think why don't we go over there and try and get into Bollywood movies...It would be amazing," he shared.

Meanwhile, Tom is gearing up for the release of his new project, 'Space Cadet', which also stars Emma Roberts, Gabrielle Union and Poppy Liu.

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), "Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars."

On what made him say yes to 'Space Cadet', Tom said, " It was just great when I first met Liz, the way she spoke about her script and her work... the collaborative sort of side of her for me, that was it was a no-brainer, you know I really just really wanted to get involved with it..."

The film will be out on Prime Video on July 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor