"Would like to thank everyone": Arjun Rampal expresses gratitude for overwhelming response to 'Bhagavanth Kesari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Actor Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude towards the audience after receiving a positive response for his South debut project 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

Speaking of the box office success of Day 1 wherein the film crossed 20 crores, he said, "'Bhagavanth Kesari' has been truly special to me from start to end. From working with such an incredible cast to the love it's received from audiences all over the world, this journey has been extraordinary."

"I would like to thank everyone who took the time to watch the movie on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. For those who haven't seen it yet, what are you waiting for, don't miss out on the thrill of 'Bhagavanth Kesari'," he added.

Previously, makers shared his character poster and introduced the actor as the menacing Rahul Sanghvi.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal treated fans with his character poster.

Sharing the poster, "THE MENACING #RahulSanghvi from #BhagavanthKesari GET READY!!!!TRAILER TOMORROW @ 8:16 PM [?]Massive Release Worldwide on October 19th"

A few months ago, after wrapping up the film, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures with Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi. He also penned a lengthy note expressing his working experience.

He wrote, "It's a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you."

He added, "Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo Kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi.#wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderbad #ramojiraofilmcity."

Talking about 'Bhagwant Kesari', Anil Ravipudi wrote and directed the Telugu-language action drama film. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela plays a vital role.

